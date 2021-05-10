Government decides to re-investigate Hudaibiya Paper Mills case: minister

The government has decided to re-investigate Hudaibiya Paper Mills case, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said Monday.

In a Twitter post, the minister said that a legal team gave a detailed briefing regarding cases against PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif.

He said it was decided that the case needs a fresh investigation and the institutions are are being given instructions to do so.

“Shehbaz Sharif and Nawaz Sharif are the primary accused in this case,” said the minister.

The Hudaibiya Paper Mills money laundering case was initiated in 2000 on the basis of a confessional statement of PML-N leader Ishaq Dar.

In his statement, Dar had confessed to laundering money on behalf of the Sharif family. The PML-N claimed, however, the statement was taken under duress.

The Lahore High Court quashed the reference in March 2014 on the grounds that if a re-investigation was allowed against the Sharif family, it would provide an opportunity to investigators to pad up lacunas.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) decided to re-open the case in 2017 but its appeal was rejected by the Supreme Court.