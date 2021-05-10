Monday, May 10, 2021  | 27 Ramadhan, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Pakistan

Government decides to re-investigate Hudaibiya Paper Mills case: minister

Says Shehbaz and Nawaz are primary accused in the case

SAMAA | - Posted: May 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 33 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 33 mins ago
Government decides to re-investigate Hudaibiya Paper Mills case: minister
Listen to the story
The government has decided to re-investigate Hudaibiya Paper Mills case, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said Monday. In a Twitter post, the minister said that a legal team gave a detailed briefing regarding cases against PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif. He said it was decided that the case needs a fresh investigation and the institutions are are being given instructions to do so. “Shehbaz Sharif and Nawaz Sharif are the primary accused in this case,” said the minister. The Hudaibiya Paper Mills money laundering case was initiated in 2000 on the basis of a confessional statement of PML-N leader Ishaq Dar. In his statement, Dar had confessed to laundering money on behalf of the Sharif family. The PML-N claimed, however, the statement was taken under duress. The Lahore High Court quashed the reference in March 2014 on the grounds that if a re-investigation was allowed against the Sharif family, it would provide an opportunity to investigators to pad up lacunas. The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) decided to re-open the case in 2017 but its appeal was rejected by the Supreme Court.
FaceBook WhatsApp

The government has decided to re-investigate Hudaibiya Paper Mills case, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said Monday.

In a Twitter post, the minister said that a legal team gave a detailed briefing regarding cases against PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif.

He said it was decided that the case needs a fresh investigation and the institutions are are being given instructions to do so.

“Shehbaz Sharif and Nawaz Sharif are the primary accused in this case,” said the minister.

The Hudaibiya Paper Mills money laundering case was initiated in 2000 on the basis of a confessional statement of PML-N leader Ishaq Dar.

In his statement, Dar had confessed to laundering money on behalf of the Sharif family. The PML-N claimed, however, the statement was taken under duress.

The Lahore High Court quashed the reference in March 2014 on the grounds that if a re-investigation was allowed against the Sharif family, it would provide an opportunity to investigators to pad up lacunas.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) decided to re-open the case in 2017 but its appeal was rejected by the Supreme Court.

 
Hudaibiya Paper Mills Case Shehbaz Sharif
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Hudaibiya Paper Mills, hudaibiya paper mills case, hudaibiya paper mills case judgement
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Firdous apology for Sonia Sadaf: I didn't use right words
Firdous apology for Sonia Sadaf: I didn’t use right words
PML-N’s Malik Moazzam wins PP-84 Khushab by-polls
PML-N’s Malik Moazzam wins PP-84 Khushab by-polls
Saudi govt releases unseen images of Hajr-e-Aswad, Maqam-e-Ibrahim
Saudi govt releases unseen images of Hajr-e-Aswad, Maqam-e-Ibrahim
Famed deliverer of babies Dr Feridoon Setna passes away
Famed deliverer of babies Dr Feridoon Setna passes away
Gogi Butt arrested in Lahore for 'facilitating criminals'
Gogi Butt arrested in Lahore for ‘facilitating criminals’
Did the World Bank fund Karachi’s nullah evictions?
Did the World Bank fund Karachi’s nullah evictions?
Pakistan announces restrictions to stem coronavirus spread on Eid-ul-Fitr
Pakistan announces restrictions to stem coronavirus spread on Eid-ul-Fitr
In pictures: PM Imran Khan visits Roza-e-Rasool (SAW) in Madina
In pictures: PM Imran Khan visits Roza-e-Rasool (SAW) in Madina
PTI, PML-N boycott NA-249 vote recount
PTI, PML-N boycott NA-249 vote recount
Karachi men arrested for holding wedding event in Saddar
Karachi men arrested for holding wedding event in Saddar
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.