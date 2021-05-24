Monday, May 24, 2021  | 11 Shawwal, 1442
Samaa TV
Four KP districts did not report a single Covid-19 death

The districts have reported only 1,022 cases

The coronavirus has claimed 3,950 lives across Khyber Pakhunkhwa but there are four districts in the province where not a single virus death has been reported so far.

According to the government figures, districts Tank, Upper Kohistan, Lower Kohistan and Torghar have reported only 1,022 cases.

Dr Ehsan, the district health officer in Tank, told SAMAA Digital that the administration had imposed a lockdown in the area after devising a plan and formed team of “community mobilizers” to go to people’s doorsteps and tell them about the disease.

The administration took the area elders and clerics into confidence and made sure people know about the severity of the disease, Dr Ehsan said.

Tank district has so far reported 339 cases. Of them, only 11 cases are active, while other patients have gone to their homes after recovery.

The district official said that they prefer to allow people to quarantine at their homes because the patients in isolation wards tend to suffer from mental health problems.

About 2,000 people have been vaccinated in the district and the administration is running an awareness campaign to encourage people to get vaccinated.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre, the virus has so far claimed 20,308 lives in Pakistan, while the number of confirmed cases in the country has crossed 900,000 mark.

The government figure shows that more than 820,000 people have recovered from the virus and the active cases in the country stands at 80,000.

 
