Fire breaks out at famous Karachi restaurant

Fire brigade has contained it after an hour

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The fire brigade said that the fire erupted at Meerut Kabab Paratha House at 5:30pm. The brigade sent three fire tenders to the spot and its fighters managed to contain the blaze after an hour.

A police team immediately reached the spot and evacuated the restaurant staffers, Jamshaid Quarters SP Farooq Bijarani told SAMAA Digital.

He added that the police had to block the main road and divert traffic in order to facilitate the fire brigade operation.

“As per the initial report, a short circuit caused the fire in the restaurant,” said the official.