Sunday, May 16, 2021  | 3 Shawwal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Pakistan

Fire breaks out at famous Karachi restaurant

Fire brigade has contained it after an hour

SAMAA | - Posted: May 16, 2021 | Last Updated: 43 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 16, 2021 | Last Updated: 43 mins ago

A fire broke out at a famous eatery due to a short circuit in Karachi’s Guru Mandir Sunday evening, officials said.

The fire brigade said that the fire erupted at Meerut Kabab Paratha House at 5:30pm. The brigade sent three fire tenders to the spot and its fighters managed to contain the blaze after an hour.

A police team immediately reached the spot and evacuated the restaurant staffers, Jamshaid Quarters SP Farooq Bijarani told SAMAA Digital.

He added that the police had to block the main road and divert traffic in order to facilitate the fire brigade operation.

“As per the initial report, a short circuit caused the fire in the restaurant,” said the official.

 
Pakistan
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Meerut Kabab paratha, Karachi Meerut
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Mufti Muneeb, ulema claim Eid moon-sighting decision made 'under pressure'
Mufti Muneeb, ulema claim Eid moon-sighting decision made ‘under pressure’
Eid 2021: Namaz time in major cities
Eid 2021: Namaz time in major cities
Shawwal moon not sighted in Saudi Arabia
Shawwal moon not sighted in Saudi Arabia
North Waziristan: Clerics booked for announcing Eid Wednesday
North Waziristan: Clerics booked for announcing Eid Wednesday
Eidi in fresh notes to be expensive this year
Eidi in fresh notes to be expensive this year
Public transport to resume across Pakistan from May 16: NCOC
Public transport to resume across Pakistan from May 16: NCOC
Sea storm to bring gusty winds, rain in Sindh
Sea storm to bring gusty winds, rain in Sindh
‘Mufti Muneeb ruler comment made Eid moon sighting controversial'
‘Mufti Muneeb ruler comment made Eid moon sighting controversial’
PIA offloads 38 Madinah passengers over Covid test report confusion
PIA offloads 38 Madinah passengers over Covid test report confusion
Karachi to experience heatwave from May 15
Karachi to experience heatwave from May 15
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.