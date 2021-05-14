Friday, May 14, 2021  | 1 Shawwal, 1442
Farooq Qaiser, man behind legendary Uncle Sargam, passes away: family

Posted: May 14, 2021
Posted: May 14, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Farooq Qaiser, the man behind the legendary Uncle Sargam, has passed away in Islamabad on Friday, confirmed his grandson. Farooq started working with the Pakistan Television (PTV) in 1976. Uncle Sargam, created and voiced by him, appeared on the national television’s show Kaliyan in 1976. His death was also confirmed by the PTV. The award-winning puppeteer was one of the most popular personalities among kids in 1980s, 90s and early 2000s. He wrote over 30 plays and hundreds of songs. He won the pride of performance award in 1993 and UNICEF award in 1997. He was also given a life-time achievement award in 2010.
