Establishment’s interference in political affairs needs to be stopped: Bilawal

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said Monday that the political parties will have to stop the establishment from interfering in politics so transparent elections could be held in Pakistan.

In a press conference in Karachi, Bilawal said electoral reforms are needed in the country but it should be done by the Election Commission of Pakistan.

Bilawal’s remarks came two days after Prime Minister Imran Khan invited the opposition to sit with the government to discuss election reforms.

There won’t be any good of any kind of electoral reforms if the establishment continues to interfere in the political affairs, said the PPP chairman, referring to PM Khan’s offer for talks on election reforms.

He accused the PML-N of not challenging the PTI government in Punjab and said the party hasn’t done so because of its political interests.

Bilawal said that Chief Minister Usman Buzdar hasn’t faced any problems in getting budgets approved in the assembly in the last three years. It feels like there is an alliance of the PML-N and the PTI in Punjab, he added.