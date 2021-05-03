Eighteen-year-old kills Islamabad man to marry his wife: police

Police have arrested an 18-year-old boy for murdering a man in Islamabad on April 23, a police official said Monday.

The man identified as Asim killed Amir in Islamabad’s Sector G-11 because he wanted to marry his wife, DSP Khalid Awan told SAMAA TV.

Amir, who recently returned from Saudi Arabia, was shot and killed by the accused just 10 days after his wedding.

“The boy was interested in the woman,” said Awan. “He wanted to marry her.”

The accused has confessed to murdering. “The woman didn’t like the man and I was unable to see her and it made me angry,” Asim told police.

He said he took his brother’s pistol and killed the man.

Police are carrying out raids to arrest Amir’s wife for aiding the accused.