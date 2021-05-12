Wednesday, May 12, 2021  | 29 Ramadhan, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Pakistan

Pakistan to celebrate Eidul Fitr on Thursday

Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad made the announcement

SAMAA | - Posted: May 12, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 12, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Pakistan to celebrate Eidul Fitr on Thursday

File photo: AFP

Listen to the story
Eidul Fitr will be celebrated across Pakistan on Thursday, the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee announced Wednesday at 11:30pm. The meeting of the committee chaired by Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad was held in Islamabad. The committee received testimonies of moon sighting from across the country, including Peshawar, Chaman, Pasni and Qila Saifullah. We have unanimously decided that tomorrow will be the first Shawwal and Eid will be celebrated in Pakistan on Thursday, Maulana Azad added.
FaceBook WhatsApp

Eidul Fitr will be celebrated across Pakistan on Thursday, the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee announced Wednesday at 11:30pm.

The meeting of the committee chaired by Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad was held in Islamabad.

The committee received testimonies of moon sighting from across the country, including Peshawar, Chaman, Pasni and Qila Saifullah.

We have unanimously decided that tomorrow will be the first Shawwal and Eid will be celebrated in Pakistan on Thursday, Maulana Azad added.

 
Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Eid 2021
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Eid ul fitr 2021, Eid ul fitr 2021 Pakistan, Shawwal moon sighting 2021 in Pakistan
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
PML-N’s Malik Moazzam wins PP-84 Khushab by-polls
PML-N’s Malik Moazzam wins PP-84 Khushab by-polls
Famed deliverer of babies Dr Feridoon Setna passes away
Famed deliverer of babies Dr Feridoon Setna passes away
Did the World Bank fund Karachi’s nullah evictions?
Did the World Bank fund Karachi’s nullah evictions?
Shawwal moon not sighted in Saudi Arabia
Shawwal moon not sighted in Saudi Arabia
In pictures: PM Imran Khan visits Roza-e-Rasool (SAW) in Madina
In pictures: PM Imran Khan visits Roza-e-Rasool (SAW) in Madina
Pakistan schools to stay closed till May 23: NCOC
Pakistan schools to stay closed till May 23: NCOC
Eid 2021: Namaz time in major cities
Eid 2021: Namaz time in major cities
Karachi men arrested for holding wedding event in Saddar
Karachi men arrested for holding wedding event in Saddar
PTI, PML-N boycott NA-249 vote recount
PTI, PML-N boycott NA-249 vote recount
Karachi residents fined Rs5,000 for not wearing masks
Karachi residents fined Rs5,000 for not wearing masks
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.