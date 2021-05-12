Pakistan to celebrate Eidul Fitr on Thursday

Eidul Fitr will be celebrated across Pakistan on Thursday, the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee announced Wednesday at 11:30pm.

The meeting of the committee chaired by Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad was held in Islamabad.

The committee received testimonies of moon sighting from across the country, including Peshawar, Chaman, Pasni and Qila Saifullah.

We have unanimously decided that tomorrow will be the first Shawwal and Eid will be celebrated in Pakistan on Thursday, Maulana Azad added.