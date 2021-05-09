Kabah’s doors opened for PM Khan as he performs Umrah

Prime Minister Imran Khan performed Umrah along with the first lady in Makkah on Sunday during his three-day trip to Saudi Arabia, his office said.

The doors of holy Kabah were opened for the premier and his delegation.

He also held a meeting with secretary general of the Organization of the Islamic Cooperation in Makkah.

On Saturday, PM Khan paid his respects at the Roza-e-Rasool (Peace be Upon Him), hours after he landed in Saudi Arabia’s Madinah city.

The premier had arrived in Saudi Arabia on a three-day visit on the invitation of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Saudi Arabia was the first foreign country Khan visited after his election in 2018 and he has visited the kingdom five times since.