Sunday, May 9, 2021  | 26 Ramadhan, 1442
Samaa TV
Kabah’s doors opened for PM Khan as he performs Umrah

He met OIC's general secretary in Makkah

Posted: May 9, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: May 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Kabah’s doors opened for PM Khan as he performs Umrah

Picture: PM Khan's office

Listen to the story
Prime Minister Imran Khan performed Umrah along with the first lady in Makkah on Sunday during his three-day trip to Saudi Arabia, his office said.

The doors of holy Kabah were opened for the premier and his delegation.

He also held a meeting with secretary general of the Organization of the Islamic Cooperation in Makkah.

On Saturday, PM Khan paid his respects at the Roza-e-Rasool (Peace be Upon Him), hours after he landed in Saudi Arabia’s Madinah city.

The premier had arrived in Saudi Arabia on a three-day visit on the invitation of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Picture: PM Khan’s office

Saudi Arabia was the first foreign country Khan visited after his election in 2018 and he has visited the kingdom five times since.

 
