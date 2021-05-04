Tuesday, May 4, 2021  | 21 Ramadhan, 1442
Pakistan

Don’t make new clothes for Eid, help others: PM’s aide

The virus has so far claimed 18,310 lives in Pakistan

Posted: May 4, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: May 4, 2021 | Last Updated: 38 mins ago
PM’s Special Representative on Religious Harmony Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi has urged people to celebrate this Eid with simplicity and help those in need. “If you don’t make new clothes this year, nothing will happen,” Ashrafi told SAMAA TV’s Syed Ali Haider on his programme Awaz Tuesday night. The cleric lamented that coronavirus has killed thousands in Pakistan but people are still heeding the warnings. Some of them still say that there is no coronavirus or they will see what happens if they catch the virus, Ashrafi said. “Save yourself and save others,” he said, adding that coronavirus is a disease and it doesn’t differentiate between Shia and Sunni or Muslims and non-Muslims. Those who used to help others are compelled to seek help, he said. We should help such people, he added. The virus has so far claimed 18,310 lives in Pakistan, while the number of confirmed cases in the country stands at 837,523.
PM’s Special Representative on Religious Harmony Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi has urged people to celebrate this Eid with simplicity and help those in need.

“If you don’t make new clothes this year, nothing will happen,” Ashrafi told SAMAA TV’s Syed Ali Haider on his programme Awaz Tuesday night.

The cleric lamented that coronavirus has killed thousands in Pakistan but people are still heeding the warnings.

Some of them still say that there is no coronavirus or they will see what happens if they catch the virus, Ashrafi said.

“Save yourself and save others,” he said, adding that coronavirus is a disease and it doesn’t differentiate between Shia and Sunni or Muslims and non-Muslims.

Those who used to help others are compelled to seek help, he said. We should help such people, he added.

The virus has so far claimed 18,310 lives in Pakistan, while the number of confirmed cases in the country stands at 837,523.

 
