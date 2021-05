Another 13 people lost their lives to coronavirus in Sindh in the last 24 hours, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said Friday.

In a statement, Shah said 714 new cases, including 319 from Karachi, were reported in the province.

The virus has so far claimed 4,793 lives in Sindh. The province currently has 19,068 active cases. Of them, 695 are in critical condition.

In Sindh, 272,863 patients have so far recovered from the virus.