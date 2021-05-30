Punjab, Islamabad resume 10, 12 grade classes Monday

Physical classes for grades 10 and 12 will resume at schools and colleges in Punjab and Islamabad from Monday (May 31), the education ministry and Punjab education minister announced.

In a notification, the federal education ministry said that students will come to educational institutions in groups and strictly follow the coronavirus SOPs.

Other classes will, however, remain suspended till June 7.

In Punjab, Education Minister Muraad Raas said physical classes for 10th and 12th grades will resume across the province tomorrow.

In a Twitter post, the minister said 50% of students will attend classes on one day and the other 50% will come the next day.

After Eid, the National Command and Operation Center had allowed reopening of educational institutions in districts with less than 5% virus positivity rate.

Educational institutions in districts with over 5% virus positivity rate were closed till June 7.