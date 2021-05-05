Class 9th, 11th exams to take place on time: minister

Exams from class 9 and first year will take place according to the time table issued by educational boards in Pakistan, Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood announced Wednesday.

In a Twitter post, the minister said rumours were circulating that exams wouldn’t be held but there was no truth to it.

“No truth in rumours that they will not be held,” he said.

Pakistan closed schools and colleges last month after the number of coronavirus infections went up drastically.

The virus has so far claimed 18,429 lives, while the number of confirmed cases has reached 841,636 in Pakistan.

Last year, the students were passed without sitting exams.

Mehmood earlier told Geo News that exams of 9th, 10th, 11th and 12th classes had been delayed but they would be held after June 15.