Chaudhry Nisar to take oath as Punjab MPA on Monday

Disgruntled PML-N leader Chaudhry Nisar will take oath as a member of Punjab assembly on Monday, almost three years after being elected as an MPA, the politician has confirmed.

In a statement, Nisar said he took the decision to become an MPA after consultation with his constituents.

“It is aimed at controlling the political situation and aspects in the constituency,” said Nisar, referring to his decision to take oath.

Nisar, who used to be one of the most influential leaders in the PML-N, contested the 2018 elections as an independent candidate from two national and two provincial assembly seats after developing differences with former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

He managed to win the provincial assembly seat in Rawalpindi, losing others to the PTI.