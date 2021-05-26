Wednesday, May 26, 2021  | 13 Shawwal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Pakistan

Chaudhry Nisar takes oath as Punjab Assembly member

He sat on the opposition bench

SAMAA | - Posted: May 26, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 26, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Chaudhry Nisar takes oath as Punjab Assembly member

Photo: SAMAA TV FILE

Listen to the story
Disgruntled PML-N leader Chaudhry Nisar has taken oath as a member of the Punjab Assembly. Nisar, who was the interior minister in former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s cabinet, took the oath while sitting on the opposition bench. Once an influential leader within the PML-N, Nisar developed differences with Sharif and contested the 2018 elections as an independent candidate from two national and two provincial constituencies. He managed to win the provincial assembly seat in Rawalpindi, losing the others to the PTI. Nisar earlier said he decided to take the oath after the government's attempt to bring an ordinance on disqualification of assembly members. “The process for qualification, election, and disqualification of lawmakers has been clearly stated in the Constitution,” he remarked. The government was bringing the ordinance because it wanted the power to disqualify people, according to Nisar. He said he wasn't part of any "political game".
FaceBook WhatsApp

Disgruntled PML-N leader Chaudhry Nisar has taken oath as a member of the Punjab Assembly.

Nisar, who was the interior minister in former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s cabinet, took the oath while sitting on the opposition bench.

Once an influential leader within the PML-N, Nisar developed differences with Sharif and contested the 2018 elections as an independent candidate from two national and two provincial constituencies.

He managed to win the provincial assembly seat in Rawalpindi, losing the others to the PTI.

Nisar earlier said he decided to take the oath after the government’s attempt to bring an ordinance on disqualification of assembly members.

“The process for qualification, election, and disqualification of lawmakers has been clearly stated in the Constitution,” he remarked.

The government was bringing the ordinance because it wanted the power to disqualify people, according to Nisar.

He said he wasn’t part of any “political game”.

 
chaudhry nisar pmln
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Chaudhry Nisar, Chaudhry Nisar takes oath, MPA Chaudhry Nisar
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Intermediate, matric exams in Pakistan to be held in June
Intermediate, matric exams in Pakistan to be held in June
Karachi residents instructed to stay indoors after 8pm
Karachi residents instructed to stay indoors after 8pm
Major power breakdown hits Karachi
Major power breakdown hits Karachi
Karachi UBL Tower cladding dislodged because of design flaw: report
Karachi UBL Tower cladding dislodged because of design flaw: report
Why did navy, police personnel clash in Karachi?
Why did navy, police personnel clash in Karachi?
Mohammad Amir should stick to retirement decision: Saeed Ajmal
Mohammad Amir should stick to retirement decision: Saeed Ajmal
Pakistan eases coronavirus restrictions, allows outdoor dining till 12am
Pakistan eases coronavirus restrictions, allows outdoor dining till 12am
Swat man killed while filming TikTok video
Swat man killed while filming TikTok video
Saudi Arabia allows Hajj for 60,000 immunised pilgrims: Tahir Ashrafi
Saudi Arabia allows Hajj for 60,000 immunised pilgrims: Tahir Ashrafi
Sindh schools remain shut, markets to close at 6pm: CM
Sindh schools remain shut, markets to close at 6pm: CM
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.