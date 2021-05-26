Chaudhry Nisar takes oath as Punjab Assembly member

Disgruntled PML-N leader Chaudhry Nisar has taken oath as a member of the Punjab Assembly.

Nisar, who was the interior minister in former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s cabinet, took the oath while sitting on the opposition bench.

Once an influential leader within the PML-N, Nisar developed differences with Sharif and contested the 2018 elections as an independent candidate from two national and two provincial constituencies.

He managed to win the provincial assembly seat in Rawalpindi, losing the others to the PTI.

Nisar earlier said he decided to take the oath after the government’s attempt to bring an ordinance on disqualification of assembly members.

“The process for qualification, election, and disqualification of lawmakers has been clearly stated in the Constitution,” he remarked.

The government was bringing the ordinance because it wanted the power to disqualify people, according to Nisar.

He said he wasn’t part of any “political game”.