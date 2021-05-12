Cabinet committee recommends Shehbaz’s name be placed on ECL: minister

Your browser does not support the video tag.

A three-member committee on the ECL has approved the National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) request to place his name on the ECL, said Rasheed.

“All three members unanimously recommended to the federal cabinet that Shehbaz Sharif’s name be placed on the ECL,” said the minister while address a press conference in Islamabad.

The federal cabinet can approve the committee’s recommendation today or tomorrow, said Rasheed. He added that Shehbaz Sharif will have 15 days to file a review request if he is placed on the ECL.

On May 7, the Lahore High Court granted permission to Sharif to travel abroad for medical treatment. He had told the court that he has been battling cancer and has an appointment with his doctor on May 20 in London. As the UK has imposed a travel ban on Pakistan, Shehbaz was supposed to fly to Qatar, spend 10 days there and then leave for London.

He was, however, offloaded from a flight to Doha at Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport on May 8.