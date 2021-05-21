BAP leader Aslam Bhootani resigns from Balochistan cabinet

Balochistan Minister Aslam Bhootani has resigned from the provincial cabinet, he announced Friday.

“I have resigned from my ministry today and the governor has accepted it,” said Bhootani, a senior member of the Balochistan Awami Party, at a press conference in Quetta.

The senior BAP leader criticized the Balochistan chief minister, saying that Jam Kamal Khan directly speaks even with a patwari and gives no value to his cabinet ministers.

There had been reports of differences between the two BAP leaders for the past couple of months.

Earlier this month, the chief minister withdrew the portfolio of local government and rural development from Bhootani.

The provincial ministry is now held by the chief minister himself.