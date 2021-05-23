Balochistan educational institutions to reopen from Monday

Schools, colleges and universities will reopen across Balochistan from May 24 (Monday), a provincial government spokesperson said Sunday.

Educational Institutions in Quetta will, however, remain closed as the coronavirus infection rate in the city is above 5%, said Liaquat Shahwani.

The spokesperson said that the decision to reopen educational institutions was taken after the coronavirus infection rate in the province went down.

According to the provincial health departments, the virus has so far claimed 270 lives in Balochistan, while the total number of confirmed cases in the province stands at 25,517.