AJK election win won’t be easy, PM tells PTI leaders

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that winning the election in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) won’t be easy for the PTI, according to the party sources.

In the party’s core committee meeting on Sunday, a committee member told the party leaders that the recent defeats in the by-election in Pakistan hurt the party’s chances of winning the election in AJK.

The committee member informed the party leaders that the government in AJK was using its resources and development funds to influence the elections.

The elections in the valley governed by the PML-N will be held in July this year.