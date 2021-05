At least 11 people, including seven children, were killed after their car plunged into Mianwali canal in Sheikhpura district’s Khanqah Dogran, Rescue 1122 officials said Friday.

The officials said that the accident occurred because of over-speeding and there were no walls around the canal. Their bodies have been shifted to a hospital.

They were going to Khanqah Dogran from Qila Didar Singh.