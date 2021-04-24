Saturday, April 24, 2021  | 11 Ramadhan, 1442
Punjab government closes colleges in 25 districts

Positivity rate of coronavirus cases in these districts is above 5%

Posted: Apr 24, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
All public and private colleges in 25 districts of Punjab have been closed with immediate effect until further notice, according to a notification issued by the provincial education department.

In a notification, Punjab government’s higher education department said colleges in Toba Tek Singh, Rahim Yar Khan, DG Khan, Bahawalpur, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Khushab, Lodhran, Mandi Bahauddin, Pak Pattan, Sahiwal, Sialkot, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Multan, Okara, Jhang, Khanewal, Kasur, Bahawalnagar, Chakwal and Bhakkar will remain closed until further orders.

The positivity rate of coronavirus cases in these districts is above 5%.

On April 23, National Command and Operation Centre’s chief Asad Umar announced that schools in all districts with positivity rates higher than 5% will remain closed.

Pakistan is currently facing third wave of the coronavirus which the officials say is more dangerous than the previous ones.

The virus has so far claimed 16,999 lives in Pakistan. The total numbers of confirmed cases has reached 790,016.

PM Khan’s Special Assistant on National Health Service warned Saturday that the government may have to place severe restrictions in major Pakistani cities if people don’t follow the coronavirus SOPs.

“We have to curb the number of cases,” Dr Sultan said. If we don’t see people taking the SOPs serious, the government may impose “severe restrictions”.

“There are at least 15 cities where we will need to impose severe restrictions,” he said.

 
