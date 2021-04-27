Tuesday, April 27, 2021  | 14 Ramadhan, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Pakistan

Pro-Tareen lawmakers meet PM Khan in Islamabad

The group asks premier to sack Shahzad Akbar

SAMAA | and - Posted: Apr 28, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA | and
Posted: Apr 28, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

A pro-Jahangir Tareen group of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf parliamentarians met on Tuesday Prime Minister Imran Khan and informed him of their “concerns” over the investigation against the disgruntled PTI leader.

“The prime minister has assured us that justice will be done at any cost,” PTI MNA Raja Riaz, one of the lawmakers backing Tareen, told reporters in Islamabad.

The PTI MNA said they have informed the prime minister of their “grievances” and PM Khan said he will personally monitor the cases against Tareen.

According to sources, pro-Tareen PTI lawmakers have also accused Shahzad Akbar, an advisor to PM Khan on accountability, of interfering in cases against Tareen and asked him to sack Akbar.

Tareen, who was once a close friend of PM Imran Khan, is currently facing three cases related to the 2020 sugar crisis in Pakistan.

He has claimed that a media trial is being conducted against him and cases against him were carefully planned.

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said that PM Khan has told pro-Tareen lawmakers that all the requirements of justice will be met.

PM Khan has made it clear that everyone would have to face the authorities if there were cases against them, he said.

State Minister for Climate Change Zartaj Gul told SAMAA TV’s Nadeem Malik that PM Khan has instructed Barrister Ali Zafar to look into the concerns of lawmakers about political influence in cases against Tareen.

She said the prime minister believes in indiscriminate justice and there won’t be any compromise in the process of accountability.

 
Imran Khan jahangir tareen
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Jahangir Tareen, cases against Jahangir Tareen, Imran Khan Jahangir Tareen
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistan bans outdoor dining, offices to close at 2pm
Pakistan bans outdoor dining, offices to close at 2pm
Five killed, 12 injured in blast at Quetta's Serena Hotel
Five killed, 12 injured in blast at Quetta’s Serena Hotel
Karachi traders want markets to open after 6pm
Karachi traders want markets to open after 6pm
TLP ends Lahore sit-in as govt accedes to demands
TLP ends Lahore sit-in as govt accedes to demands
No, Pakistan has not announced Eid holidays
No, Pakistan has not announced Eid holidays
NCOC advises govt to give week-long Eid holidays
NCOC advises govt to give week-long Eid holidays
Smart lockdown imposed in four Karachi neighbourhoods
Smart lockdown imposed in four Karachi neighbourhoods
Cambridge exams being taken as per policy, government tells court
Cambridge exams being taken as per policy, government tells court
Third Covid-19 wave: Sindh closes schools, allows 20% office attendance
Third Covid-19 wave: Sindh closes schools, allows 20% office attendance
Edhi foundation offers India 50 ambulances to fight Covid-19 crisis
Edhi foundation offers India 50 ambulances to fight Covid-19 crisis
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.