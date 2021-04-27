Pro-Tareen lawmakers meet PM Khan in Islamabad

Your browser does not support the video tag.

A pro-Jahangir Tareen group of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf parliamentarians met on Tuesday Prime Minister Imran Khan and informed him of their “concerns” over the investigation against the disgruntled PTI leader.

“The prime minister has assured us that justice will be done at any cost,” PTI MNA Raja Riaz, one of the lawmakers backing Tareen, told reporters in Islamabad.

The PTI MNA said they have informed the prime minister of their “grievances” and PM Khan said he will personally monitor the cases against Tareen.

According to sources, pro-Tareen PTI lawmakers have also accused Shahzad Akbar, an advisor to PM Khan on accountability, of interfering in cases against Tareen and asked him to sack Akbar.

Tareen, who was once a close friend of PM Imran Khan, is currently facing three cases related to the 2020 sugar crisis in Pakistan.

He has claimed that a media trial is being conducted against him and cases against him were carefully planned.

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said that PM Khan has told pro-Tareen lawmakers that all the requirements of justice will be met.

PM Khan has made it clear that everyone would have to face the authorities if there were cases against them, he said.

State Minister for Climate Change Zartaj Gul told SAMAA TV’s Nadeem Malik that PM Khan has instructed Barrister Ali Zafar to look into the concerns of lawmakers about political influence in cases against Tareen.

She said the prime minister believes in indiscriminate justice and there won’t be any compromise in the process of accountability.