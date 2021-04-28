Wednesday, April 28, 2021  | 15 Ramadhan, 1442
Police arrest Lahore tailor for murdering transgender person

The Lahore police have arrested a man for murdering a transgender person, weeks after her charred body was found at her residence in Nishtar Colony.

Chunnu, a 25-year-old transgender person from Mandi Ahmadabad, was killed on April 8.

The murderer was actually a friend of the victim, according to the police.  The suspect, Babar, told the police that Chunnu had borrowed money from him but was not returning it.

“I demanded my money and she said she didn’t have it,” Babar told SAMAA TV. He said the victim began misbehaving with him and he couldn’t tolerate.

The suspect had watched in a movie that finger prints on the victim’s body could be found so he burnt it, a police official told SAMAA TV.

“He said he burned the body to waste the evidence,” the official said.

The suspect was arrested after examination of the victim’s mobile phone data.

 
