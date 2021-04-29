PM Khan calls former FIA DG Bashir Memon’s allegations baseless

Prime Minister Imran Khan called on Thursday the allegations of former FIA director general Bashir Memon against him and his cabinet members baseless, saying he never asked him to make a case against Supreme Court’s Justice Qazi Faez Isa.

In a meeting with TV anchorpersons, the premier said he never asked Memon to make terrorism case against PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz.

Memon, in his interview with Geo News, had claimed that PM Khan’s Advisor on Accountability Mirza Shahzad Akbar and Law Minister Farogh Naseem wanted him to make a money laundering case against Justice Qazi Faez Isa but he refused to do so because it wasn’t the FIA’s mandate to investigate a supreme court judge.

Memon had further claimed that PM Khan wanted him to make a terrorism case against PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz after she played a video of former judge Arshad Malik in her 2019 press conference in Lahore.

The FIA DG can’t make a reference against a supreme court judge, PM Khan said, questioning why would he ask him to do that.

He said Memon only used to brief him on the developments in cases against the Omni group.

He, however, admitted he asked Memon to look into the matter of former defence minister Khawaja Asif’s work permit.

But PM Khan said the decision to initiate investigation against him was taken in the cabinet meeting.