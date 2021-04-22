Thursday, April 22, 2021  | 9 Ramadhan, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Pakistan

‘Pakistan won’t become US base after troop withdrawal from Afghanistan’

Pakistan President Arif Alvi says Islamabad wants peace in Afghanistan

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 22, 2021 | Last Updated: 18 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 22, 2021 | Last Updated: 18 mins ago
‘Pakistan won’t become US base after troop withdrawal from Afghanistan’

File photo: Arif Alvi/Facebook

Listen to the story
Pakistan President Arif Alvi made it clear on Thursday that his country won’t become “a base of US action in Afghanistan” after withdrawal of its troops from the neighbouring country in September. “I am not aware and I don’t think Pakistan will be in a position to offer that,” President Alvi said in an interview with VoA. In his April 13 speech, President Joe Biden said the US would “reorganize our counterterrorism capabilities and the substantial assets in the region to prevent reemergence of terrorists – of the threat to our homeland from over the horizon”. He announced that the US withdrawal from Afghanistan would begin from May 1 and it would be completed by September 11. Pakistan reportedly provided bases to the US to operate drones at one time, but President Alvi said he was not aware of any such request from Washington. “It’s a hypothetical question,” he said. He didn’t think that the US needed any “increased intelligence presence or a bigger footprint in Pakistan” after withdrawal of its troops. “I think we should be careful in ensuring the fact that Pakistan doesn’t become a base of US action in Afghanistan of any sort,” President Alvi said. Related: US to withdraw all troops from Afghanistan by September: official He went on to say that Pakistan would help Afghanistan rebuild itself, adding that Islamabad would not want intra-Afghan talks to fail. “Pakistan wants to encourage the people of Afghanistan to come to a solution,” the president said. Islamabad has been using its “influence” to encourage Taliban to come to a peaceful solution, he said. “We want peace in Afghanistan,” the Pakistan president said. But, he said, Pakistan’s arch-rival India was playing a “negative role” in the Afghan peace process. “It has never accepted the Doha talks, it has never encouraged the Doha talks,” President Alvi said of New Delhi. He said he suspected that India would continue to operate in that manner.
FaceBook WhatsApp

Pakistan President Arif Alvi made it clear on Thursday that his country won’t become “a base of US action in Afghanistan” after withdrawal of its troops from the neighbouring country in September.

“I am not aware and I don’t think Pakistan will be in a position to offer that,” President Alvi said in an interview with VoA.

In his April 13 speech, President Joe Biden said the US would “reorganize our counterterrorism capabilities and the substantial assets in the region to prevent reemergence of terrorists – of the threat to our homeland from over the horizon”. He announced that the US withdrawal from Afghanistan would begin from May 1 and it would be completed by September 11.

Pakistan reportedly provided bases to the US to operate drones at one time, but President Alvi said he was not aware of any such request from Washington. “It’s a hypothetical question,” he said.

He didn’t think that the US needed any “increased intelligence presence or a bigger footprint in Pakistan” after withdrawal of its troops.

“I think we should be careful in ensuring the fact that Pakistan doesn’t become a base of US action in Afghanistan of any sort,” President Alvi said.

Related: US to withdraw all troops from Afghanistan by September: official

He went on to say that Pakistan would help Afghanistan rebuild itself, adding that Islamabad would not want intra-Afghan talks to fail.

“Pakistan wants to encourage the people of Afghanistan to come to a solution,” the president said. Islamabad has been using its “influence” to encourage Taliban to come to a peaceful solution, he said.

“We want peace in Afghanistan,” the Pakistan president said.

But, he said, Pakistan’s arch-rival India was playing a “negative role” in the Afghan peace process.

“It has never accepted the Doha talks, it has never encouraged the Doha talks,” President Alvi said of New Delhi.

He said he suspected that India would continue to operate in that manner.

 
Afghanistan Pakistan
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
US withdrawal from Afghanistan, US base Pakistan, Pakistan Afghanistan
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistan unblocks WhatsApp, Twitter, Facebook after 4hrs
Pakistan unblocks WhatsApp, Twitter, Facebook after 4hrs
Pakistan installs first-ever mobile phone tower at K2 base camp
Pakistan installs first-ever mobile phone tower at K2 base camp
Countrywide strike in TLP support, police, rangers on high alert
Countrywide strike in TLP support, police, rangers on high alert
Two TLP supporters killed in clash with Lahore police
Two TLP supporters killed in clash with Lahore police
Five killed, 12 injured in blast at Quetta's Serena Hotel
Five killed, 12 injured in blast at Quetta’s Serena Hotel
TLP ends Lahore sit-in as govt accedes to demands
TLP ends Lahore sit-in as govt accedes to demands
Karachi police recover beautician’s body from retired army officer’s farmhouse
Karachi police recover beautician’s body from retired army officer’s farmhouse
TLP releases 11 hostages after talks with government: Sheikh Rasheed
TLP releases 11 hostages after talks with government: Sheikh Rasheed
Cambridge exams being taken as per policy, government tells court
Cambridge exams being taken as per policy, government tells court
Banking wizard Shaukat Tarin made third finance minister in weeks
Banking wizard Shaukat Tarin made third finance minister in weeks
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.