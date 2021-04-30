Friday, April 30, 2021  | 17 Ramadhan, 1442
Pakistan petroleum prices to remain unchanged for next 15 days

PM Khan rejects OGRA summary to increase prices

File Photo

Listen to the story
The prices of petroleum products will remain unchanged for the next 15 days as Prime Minister Imran Khan has rejected a summary by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority for an increase in prices. OGRA recommended an increase of Rs5 to Rs10 in petroleum prices but PM Khan decided not to change them, PM's aide Shahbaz Gill said in a statement. A litre of petrol is being sold in the country at Rs108.56, while that of high-speed diesel at Rs110.69. Pakistan revises petroleum prices every 15 days.
Pakistan petrol prices
