Saturday, April 24, 2021  | 11 Ramadhan, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Pakistan

Pakistan offers ‘relief support’ to India to fight COVID

FO says offer is 'a gesture of solidarity' with people of India

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 24, 2021 | Last Updated: 8 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 24, 2021 | Last Updated: 8 mins ago
Pakistan offers ‘relief support’ to India to fight COVID

Relatives wait next to a Covid-19 patient laying on a stretcher in a hospital complex for admission in New Delhi, India on Saturday. (File photo: AFP)

Listen to the story
Pakistan offered India on Saturday its “relief support” in the fight against the coronavirus, the country’s foreign office (FO) said. “Pakistan has offered to provide relief support to India, including ventilators, Bi PAP, digital X-ray machines, PPEs and related items,” FO said in a statement. The offer, according to the FO spokesperson, was made “as a gesture of solidarity with the people of India”. The spokesperson said that the authorities in India and Pakistan can work out the modalities for quick delivery of the relief machinery. “They can also explore possible ways of further cooperation to mitigate the challenges posed by the pandemic,” read the statement. India is currently facing the second and the deadliest wave of the coronavirus. The virus has so far claimed 189,544 lives in the country. In the past 24 hours, at least 2,624 people had died of the virus in India.
FaceBook WhatsApp

Pakistan offered India on Saturday its “relief support” in the fight against the coronavirus, the country’s foreign office (FO) said.

“Pakistan has offered to provide relief support to India, including ventilators, Bi PAP, digital X-ray machines, PPEs and related items,” FO said in a statement.

The offer, according to the FO spokesperson, was made “as a gesture of solidarity with the people of India”.

The spokesperson said that the authorities in India and Pakistan can work out the modalities for quick delivery of the relief machinery.

“They can also explore possible ways of further cooperation to mitigate the challenges posed by the pandemic,” read the statement.

India is currently facing the second and the deadliest wave of the coronavirus. The virus has so far claimed 189,544 lives in the country.

In the past 24 hours, at least 2,624 people had died of the virus in India.

 
government updates Pakistan
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
India coronavirus, India Coronavirus cases, Pakistan offers help India
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistan installs first-ever mobile phone tower at K2 base camp
Pakistan installs first-ever mobile phone tower at K2 base camp
Pakistan bans outdoor dining, offices to close at 2pm
Pakistan bans outdoor dining, offices to close at 2pm
Countrywide strike in TLP support, police, rangers on high alert
Countrywide strike in TLP support, police, rangers on high alert
Two TLP supporters killed in clash with Lahore police
Two TLP supporters killed in clash with Lahore police
Five killed, 12 injured in blast at Quetta's Serena Hotel
Five killed, 12 injured in blast at Quetta’s Serena Hotel
TLP ends Lahore sit-in as govt accedes to demands
TLP ends Lahore sit-in as govt accedes to demands
Karachi police recover beautician’s body from retired army officer’s farmhouse
Karachi police recover beautician’s body from retired army officer’s farmhouse
Karachi traders want markets to open after 6pm
Karachi traders want markets to open after 6pm
Cambridge exams being taken as per policy, government tells court
Cambridge exams being taken as per policy, government tells court
TLP releases 11 hostages after talks with government: Sheikh Rasheed
TLP releases 11 hostages after talks with government: Sheikh Rasheed
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.