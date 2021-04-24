Pakistan offers ‘relief support’ to India to fight COVID

Pakistan offered India on Saturday its “relief support” in the fight against the coronavirus, the country’s foreign office (FO) said.

“Pakistan has offered to provide relief support to India, including ventilators, Bi PAP, digital X-ray machines, PPEs and related items,” FO said in a statement.

The offer, according to the FO spokesperson, was made “as a gesture of solidarity with the people of India”.

The spokesperson said that the authorities in India and Pakistan can work out the modalities for quick delivery of the relief machinery.

“They can also explore possible ways of further cooperation to mitigate the challenges posed by the pandemic,” read the statement.

India is currently facing the second and the deadliest wave of the coronavirus. The virus has so far claimed 189,544 lives in the country.

In the past 24 hours, at least 2,624 people had died of the virus in India.