Wednesday, April 21, 2021  | 8 Ramadhan, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Pakistan

Pakistan inaugurates third crossing point on its border with Iran

Minister says govt wants to promote religious tourism

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 21, 2021 | Last Updated: 59 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 21, 2021 | Last Updated: 59 mins ago
Pakistan inaugurates third crossing point on its border with Iran

Photo: SAMAA TV

Listen to the story
Pakistan inaugurated on Wednesday the third crossing point on its border with Iran in the Balochistan province. The Pishin-Mand border crossing was inaugurated by Defence Production Minister Zubaida Jalal Khan. Other officials from Pakistan and Iran attended the ceremony too. In her address, the minister said the opening of two crossing points on the border with Iran in the last six months was a huge milestone for her government. It aims to promote religious tourism by opening new border crossings, which will further strengthened Pakistan-Iran ties, she said.
FaceBook WhatsApp

Pakistan inaugurated on Wednesday the third crossing point on its border with Iran in the Balochistan province.

The Pishin-Mand border crossing was inaugurated by Defence Production Minister Zubaida Jalal Khan. Other officials from Pakistan and Iran attended the ceremony too.

In her address, the minister said the opening of two crossing points on the border with Iran in the last six months was a huge milestone for her government.

It aims to promote religious tourism by opening new border crossings, which will further strengthened Pakistan-Iran ties, she said.

 
Iran Pakistan
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Pakistan Iran border, Iran Pakistan border crossing point
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Bushra Zaidi – a case that changed Karachi by accident
Bushra Zaidi – a case that changed Karachi by accident
Pakistan unblocks WhatsApp, Twitter, Facebook after 4hrs
Pakistan unblocks WhatsApp, Twitter, Facebook after 4hrs
Pakistan installs first-ever mobile phone tower at K2 base camp
Pakistan installs first-ever mobile phone tower at K2 base camp
Countrywide strike in TLP support, police, rangers on high alert
Countrywide strike in TLP support, police, rangers on high alert
Two TLP supporters killed in clash with Lahore police
Two TLP supporters killed in clash with Lahore police
TLP ends Lahore sit-in as govt accedes to demands
TLP ends Lahore sit-in as govt accedes to demands
Karachi police recover beautician’s body from retired army officer’s farmhouse
Karachi police recover beautician’s body from retired army officer’s farmhouse
Pakistan to ban Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan: Sheikh Rasheed
Pakistan to ban Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan: Sheikh Rasheed
TLP releases 11 hostages after talks with government: Sheikh Rasheed
TLP releases 11 hostages after talks with government: Sheikh Rasheed
Banking wizard Shaukat Tarin made third finance minister in weeks
Banking wizard Shaukat Tarin made third finance minister in weeks
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.