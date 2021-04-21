Pakistan inaugurates third crossing point on its border with Iran

Pakistan inaugurated on Wednesday the third crossing point on its border with Iran in the Balochistan province.

The Pishin-Mand border crossing was inaugurated by Defence Production Minister Zubaida Jalal Khan. Other officials from Pakistan and Iran attended the ceremony too.

In her address, the minister said the opening of two crossing points on the border with Iran in the last six months was a huge milestone for her government.

It aims to promote religious tourism by opening new border crossings, which will further strengthened Pakistan-Iran ties, she said.