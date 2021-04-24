Saturday, April 24, 2021  | 11 Ramadhan, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Pakistan

Outlawed TTP is planning to kidnap important personalities, CTD warns

Says attack in Quetta was carried out by an Afghan national

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 24, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 24, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Outlawed TTP is planning to kidnap important personalities, CTD warns

Photo: File

Listen to the story
The Balochistan Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) has warned that the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan is planning to kidnap some “important personalities” for ransom. In a threat alert, the CTD said that the outlawed group has formed a six-member team to kidnap traders, businessmen or their families. The threat alert comes days after a bomb blast killed at least five people at a Quetta luxury hotel. The CTD said that the suicide attack on Serena Hotel was carried out by an Afghan national. The responsibility for the attacked was claimed by the outlawed TTP. In a separate alert, the CTD said it has learnt that two more suicide bombers have crossed into Balochistan and one of them has reached Islamabad or Rawalpindi.
FaceBook WhatsApp

The Balochistan Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) has warned that the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan is planning to kidnap some “important personalities” for ransom.

In a threat alert, the CTD said that the outlawed group has formed a six-member team to kidnap traders, businessmen or their families.

The threat alert comes days after a bomb blast killed at least five people at a Quetta luxury hotel. The CTD said that the suicide attack on Serena Hotel was carried out by an Afghan national.

The responsibility for the attacked was claimed by the outlawed TTP.

In a separate alert, the CTD said it has learnt that two more suicide bombers have crossed into Balochistan and one of them has reached Islamabad or Rawalpindi.

 
Balochistan Quetta
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
TTP Balochistan, Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, Serena hotel Quetta
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistan installs first-ever mobile phone tower at K2 base camp
Pakistan installs first-ever mobile phone tower at K2 base camp
Pakistan bans outdoor dining, offices to close at 2pm
Pakistan bans outdoor dining, offices to close at 2pm
Countrywide strike in TLP support, police, rangers on high alert
Countrywide strike in TLP support, police, rangers on high alert
Two TLP supporters killed in clash with Lahore police
Two TLP supporters killed in clash with Lahore police
Five killed, 12 injured in blast at Quetta's Serena Hotel
Five killed, 12 injured in blast at Quetta’s Serena Hotel
TLP ends Lahore sit-in as govt accedes to demands
TLP ends Lahore sit-in as govt accedes to demands
Karachi police recover beautician’s body from retired army officer’s farmhouse
Karachi police recover beautician’s body from retired army officer’s farmhouse
Karachi traders want markets to open after 6pm
Karachi traders want markets to open after 6pm
Cambridge exams being taken as per policy, government tells court
Cambridge exams being taken as per policy, government tells court
TLP releases 11 hostages after talks with government: Sheikh Rasheed
TLP releases 11 hostages after talks with government: Sheikh Rasheed
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.