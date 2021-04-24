Outlawed TTP is planning to kidnap important personalities, CTD warns

The Balochistan Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) has warned that the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan is planning to kidnap some “important personalities” for ransom.

In a threat alert, the CTD said that the outlawed group has formed a six-member team to kidnap traders, businessmen or their families.

The threat alert comes days after a bomb blast killed at least five people at a Quetta luxury hotel. The CTD said that the suicide attack on Serena Hotel was carried out by an Afghan national.

The responsibility for the attacked was claimed by the outlawed TTP.

In a separate alert, the CTD said it has learnt that two more suicide bombers have crossed into Balochistan and one of them has reached Islamabad or Rawalpindi.