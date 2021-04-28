Nowshera cleric arrested for using derogatory language for women doctors

A cleric has been arrested in Noweshera for delivering a hate speech and making derogatory remarks about the women doctors and nurses, the police said Wednesday.

The cleric, Mufti Sardar Ali Haqqani, was arrested after his video went viral on social media. He was arrested after District Police Officer Muhammad Iqbal took notice of it.

According to police, the cleric has delivered similar speeches in the past as well. A case has been registered against him.

DPO Iqbal told SAMAA TV that no one would be allowed to create unrest in the area.