Friday, April 30, 2021  | 17 Ramadhan, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Pakistan

Man rapes fourth-grade student in Kamoke, arrested

He has confessed to his crime

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 30, 2021 | Last Updated: 25 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 30, 2021 | Last Updated: 25 mins ago
Man rapes fourth-grade student in Kamoke, arrested

Artwork by SAMAA Digital

Listen to the story
A man was arrested on Friday for raping a fourth-grade student in Punjab’s Kamoke, a senior police official said. The suspect in his 20s was identified as Tanvir, DSP Hashim Gujjar told SAMAA TV. He raped the 12-year-old girl at his residence in Habib Pura, according to the FIR. The girl’s medical examination was conducted and it proved that she had been raped, DSP Gujjar said. The suspect confessed to his crime, according to the police. He said he was "embarrassed" and seeking forgiveness.
FaceBook WhatsApp

A man was arrested on Friday for raping a fourth-grade student in Punjab’s Kamoke, a senior police official said.

The suspect in his 20s was identified as Tanvir, DSP Hashim Gujjar told SAMAA TV.

He raped the 12-year-old girl at his residence in Habib Pura, according to the FIR.

The girl’s medical examination was conducted and it proved that she had been raped, DSP Gujjar said.

The suspect confessed to his crime, according to the police. He said he was “embarrassed” and seeking forgiveness.

 
Child Rape Punjab
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Kamoke, rape statistics in Pakistan, rape victim
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
PPP's Qadir Khan Mandokhail wins NA-249 Karachi by-election
PPP’s Qadir Khan Mandokhail wins NA-249 Karachi by-election
No, Pakistan has not announced Eid holidays
No, Pakistan has not announced Eid holidays
Karachi traders want markets to open after 6pm
Karachi traders want markets to open after 6pm
NCOC advises govt to give week-long Eid holidays
NCOC advises govt to give week-long Eid holidays
Smart lockdown imposed in four Karachi neighbourhoods
Smart lockdown imposed in four Karachi neighbourhoods
Pakistan unable to fight a war lasting 24 hours: Fazl
Pakistan unable to fight a war lasting 24 hours: Fazl
Third Covid-19 wave: Sindh closes schools, allows 20% office attendance
Third Covid-19 wave: Sindh closes schools, allows 20% office attendance
Karachi East reports highest Covid-19 positivity rate: Murad Ali Shah
Karachi East reports highest Covid-19 positivity rate: Murad Ali Shah
Edhi foundation offers India 50 ambulances to fight Covid-19 crisis
Edhi foundation offers India 50 ambulances to fight Covid-19 crisis
Pakistan announces six-day Eid holiday
Pakistan announces six-day Eid holiday
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.