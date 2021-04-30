Man rapes fourth-grade student in Kamoke, arrested

A man was arrested on Friday for raping a fourth-grade student in Punjab’s Kamoke, a senior police official said.

The suspect in his 20s was identified as Tanvir, DSP Hashim Gujjar told SAMAA TV.

He raped the 12-year-old girl at his residence in Habib Pura, according to the FIR.

The girl’s medical examination was conducted and it proved that she had been raped, DSP Gujjar said.

The suspect confessed to his crime, according to the police. He said he was “embarrassed” and seeking forgiveness.