Lahore High Court summons DHA administrator in land grabbing case

Lahore High Court Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan directed on Wednesday DHA Lahore Administrator Brigadier Waheed Gul Satti to appear before the court by April 29 along with the record of LHC’s 50-kanal land in possession of the armed forces.

According to BBC Urdu, Chief Justice Khan asked the DHA attorney to tell Brigadier Satti to appear before the court without his stars and cap because if the land grabbing case against the DHA was proven, he would be handcuffed and sent to jail.

The chief justice gave the instructions while hearing a case in which some petitioners claimed that the DHA had occupied their land, which they had obtained on lease from the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB).

DHA attorney Altaf-ur-Rehman told the court that Brigadier Satti has gone to Islamabad to appear before the Supreme Court in a case.

According to the report, Justice Khan said the army has become a “land grabber group” and it has occupied 50-kanal land of the Lahore High Court too.

The chief justice said he would ask the court’s registrar to write a letter to the army chief about the issue.

During the hearing, Justice Khan told Lahore CCPO Ghulam Muhammad Dogar to leave his job if he was afraid of the DHA.

The judge instructed CCPO Dogar to register FIRs on any complaints received against DHA.