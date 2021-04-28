Wednesday, April 28, 2021  | 15 Ramadhan, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Pakistan

Lahore High Court summons DHA administrator in land grabbing case

Says will jail him if case against DHA was proven

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 28, 2021 | Last Updated: 53 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 28, 2021 | Last Updated: 53 mins ago
Lahore High Court summons DHA administrator in land grabbing case

File photo: AFP

Listen to the story
Lahore High Court Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan directed on Wednesday DHA Lahore Administrator Brigadier Waheed Gul Satti to appear before the court by April 29 along with the record of LHC’s 50-kanal land in possession of the armed forces. According to BBC Urdu, Chief Justice Khan asked the DHA attorney to tell Brigadier Satti to appear before the court without his stars and cap because if the land grabbing case against the DHA was proven, he would be handcuffed and sent to jail. The chief justice gave the instructions while hearing a case in which some petitioners claimed that the DHA had occupied their land, which they had obtained on lease from the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB). DHA attorney Altaf-ur-Rehman told the court that Brigadier Satti has gone to Islamabad to appear before the Supreme Court in a case. According to the report, Justice Khan said the army has become a "land grabber group" and it has occupied 50-kanal land of the Lahore High Court too. The chief justice said he would ask the court’s registrar to write a letter to the army chief about the issue. During the hearing, Justice Khan told Lahore CCPO Ghulam Muhammad Dogar to leave his job if he was afraid of the DHA. The judge instructed CCPO Dogar to register FIRs on any complaints received against DHA.
FaceBook WhatsApp

Lahore High Court Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan directed on Wednesday DHA Lahore Administrator Brigadier Waheed Gul Satti to appear before the court by April 29 along with the record of LHC’s 50-kanal land in possession of the armed forces.

According to BBC Urdu, Chief Justice Khan asked the DHA attorney to tell Brigadier Satti to appear before the court without his stars and cap because if the land grabbing case against the DHA was proven, he would be handcuffed and sent to jail.

The chief justice gave the instructions while hearing a case in which some petitioners claimed that the DHA had occupied their land, which they had obtained on lease from the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB).

DHA attorney Altaf-ur-Rehman told the court that Brigadier Satti has gone to Islamabad to appear before the Supreme Court in a case.

According to the report, Justice Khan said the army has become a “land grabber group” and it has occupied 50-kanal land of the Lahore High Court too.

The chief justice said he would ask the court’s registrar to write a letter to the army chief about the issue.

During the hearing, Justice Khan told Lahore CCPO Ghulam Muhammad Dogar to leave his job if he was afraid of the DHA.

The judge instructed CCPO Dogar to register FIRs on any complaints received against DHA.

 
DHA Lahore Lahore
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
DHA Lahore, DHA administrator, Lahore,, Lahore High Court
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistan bans outdoor dining, offices to close at 2pm
Pakistan bans outdoor dining, offices to close at 2pm
Karachi traders want markets to open after 6pm
Karachi traders want markets to open after 6pm
Five killed, 12 injured in blast at Quetta's Serena Hotel
Five killed, 12 injured in blast at Quetta’s Serena Hotel
No, Pakistan has not announced Eid holidays
No, Pakistan has not announced Eid holidays
NCOC advises govt to give week-long Eid holidays
NCOC advises govt to give week-long Eid holidays
Smart lockdown imposed in four Karachi neighbourhoods
Smart lockdown imposed in four Karachi neighbourhoods
Third Covid-19 wave: Sindh closes schools, allows 20% office attendance
Third Covid-19 wave: Sindh closes schools, allows 20% office attendance
Edhi foundation offers India 50 ambulances to fight Covid-19 crisis
Edhi foundation offers India 50 ambulances to fight Covid-19 crisis
Karachi East reports highest Covid-19 positivity rate: Murad Ali Shah
Karachi East reports highest Covid-19 positivity rate: Murad Ali Shah
Smart lockdown imposed in Karachi's District Central hotspots
Smart lockdown imposed in Karachi’s District Central hotspots
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.