Khyber Pakhtunkhwa announces lockdown during Eid holidays

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to impose a lockdown in the province during the Eid holidays from May 8 to May 16, according to a notification it issued Friday.

All tourism spots, markets, shopping malls and parks will remain closed for eight days. Intra-provincial transport service will remain suspended too.

Grocery stores, bakeries, pharmacies, petrol stations and meat shops will, however, be exempted from the restriction.

All roads to tourist spots, including Swat, Galiyat and Kaghan, will be closed, the notification read.

The government has asked deputy commissioners to implement the restrictions in their areas.

The lockdown is aimed at preventing the spread of coronavirus during Eid holidays.

The federal government has announced a six-day holiday on Eid-ul-Fitr from May 10 to May 15.

The virus has so far claimed 17,811 lives in Pakistan, while the number of confirmed cases has reached 820,823.