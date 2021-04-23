Islamabad’s PIMS hospital runs out of beds for COVID-19 patients

Islamabad’s PIMS hospital has run out of beds for people due to increasing number of the coronavirus patients, the hospital management informed the health ministry Friday.

In a letter to the health minister, the hospital’s director said they have indefinitely postponed surgeries.

The hospital has also decided to shift coronavirus patients to other wards to ensure availability of oxygen to them, according to the letter.

The facility has reached its “maximum capacity to admit and treat the COVID-19 patients and scores of COVID patients are waiting in Emergency Room occupying oxygen points,” it read.

The hospital has asked the federal authorities to ramp up facilities at other hospitals in Islamabad.