Four women among five killed in Nowshera shooting

Police say killings appear to be an outcome of enmity

Posted: Apr 28, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 28, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Four women among five killed in Nowshera shooting
Listen to the story
At least five people, including four women, were killed and two injured in an attack on a house in Nowshera, the police said Wednesday. Unidentified men opened fire on a house in Nowshera’s Dak Ismail Khel area, according to a police spokesperson. The house belonged to a man named Niaz Ali. The killings appear to be an outcome of an old enmity, the spokesperson said. Rescue workers shifted the bodies and injured to Rashid Hussain Shaheed Hospital. The police cordoned off the area and were searching for the assailants.
At least five people, including four women, were killed and two injured in an attack on a house in Nowshera, the police said Wednesday.

Unidentified men opened fire on a house in Nowshera’s Dak Ismail Khel area, according to a police spokesperson. The house belonged to a man named Niaz Ali.

The killings appear to be an outcome of an old enmity, the spokesperson said.

Rescue workers shifted the bodies and injured to Rashid Hussain Shaheed Hospital.

The police cordoned off the area and were searching for the assailants.

 
