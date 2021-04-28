Four women among five killed in Nowshera shooting

At least five people, including four women, were killed and two injured in an attack on a house in Nowshera, the police said Wednesday.

Unidentified men opened fire on a house in Nowshera’s Dak Ismail Khel area, according to a police spokesperson. The house belonged to a man named Niaz Ali.

The killings appear to be an outcome of an old enmity, the spokesperson said.

Rescue workers shifted the bodies and injured to Rashid Hussain Shaheed Hospital.

The police cordoned off the area and were searching for the assailants.