Former FIA DG’s allegations against PM Khan completely rubbish: Gill

PM’s aide Shahbaz Gill has said that former FIA DG Bashir Memon’s allegations against Prime Minister Imran Khan and cabinet members were “completely rubbish”, accusing him of working on the opposition’s agenda.

In his interview with Geo News, Memon had claimed that PM Khan’s Advisor on Accountability Mirza Shahzad Akbar and Law Minister Farogh Naseem wanted him to make a money laundering case against Justice Qazi Faez Isa but he refused to do so because it wasn’t the FIA’s mandate to investigate a supreme court judge

Memon had further claimed that PM Khan wanted him to make a terrorism case against PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz after she played a video of former judge Arshad Malik in her 2019 press conference in Lahore.

“He is becoming a tool of political parties and issuing statements,” Gill told SAMAA TV’s anchorperson Syed Ali Haider. Memon was saying the same things that the opposition said, he added.

The PM’s aide said the former FIA DG should present evidence if anyone had given him such orders.

“If he has the evidence then he should produce them,” Gill said. “Investigation will be conducted after he produces the evidence.”

He claimed that Memon himself used to do “business fraud” with his son.

“Investigation has been done by the FIA,” Gill said, adding that this was the reason he was giving [such] statements, he added.

“I don’t know if action will be taken against him, the decision will be taken by the appropriate forum,” he said.

Gill said that Akbar has sent Memon a legal notice and former FIA DG has a “golden opportunity” to prove his allegations against Akbar.

In a Twitter post, Akbar said his lawyer has sent a legal notice to Memon for “his lies and slanderous accusations with malafide and without any evidence”.