Friday, April 23, 2021  | 10 Ramadhan, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Pakistan

Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia bans arrivals from Pakistan, four others countries

Saudi nationals, iqama-holders have 72 hours to reach the kingdom

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 23, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 23, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia bans arrivals from Pakistan, four others countries

Photo: AFP

Saudi Arabia has restricted arrivals from Pakistan, India, Sri Lanka, Indonesia and the Philippines, the Saudi aviation authority announced Friday.

The kingdom has barred its citizens from travelling to these countries as well.

However, Saudi nationals and iqama-holders may return to the kingdom in the next 72 hours. After that, no passenger will be allowed to enter the country.

Previously, Canada, Oman and the UK have restricted Pakistanis from entering the countries.

Pakistan has been battling the third wave of coronavirus infections. The virus has so far claimed 16,600 lives in the country, according to official figures.

The number of confirmed cases in Pakistan has jumped to 772,381.

