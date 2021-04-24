Saturday, April 24, 2021  | 11 Ramadhan, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Pakistan

CCTV footage shows attacker escaping after shooting Absar Alam

Veteran journalist was shot and injured in Islamabad on April 20

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 24, 2021 | Last Updated: 40 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 24, 2021 | Last Updated: 40 mins ago

SAMAA TV obtained on Saturday the CCTV footage of an attack on former Pemra chairman Absar Alam in Islamabad.

In the CCTV footage, a man wearing shalwar and qameez can be seen fleeing the scene after shooting Alam at a park in Islamabad’s Sector F-11.

The attacker was seen firing aerial shots while escaping. He hasn’t been identified because he was wearing a mask.

Alam, a veteran journalist, was shot and injured in an attack on April 20.

The former Pemra chairman was on a walk in a park in Islamabad’s F-11 sector when he was shot by the unidentified man.

Alam is in a stable condition, his colleagues said. The veteran journalist sustained gunshot wounds to his abdomen.
 
Absar Alam Islamabad
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Absar Alam, Absar Alam attack
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistan installs first-ever mobile phone tower at K2 base camp
Pakistan installs first-ever mobile phone tower at K2 base camp
Pakistan bans outdoor dining, offices to close at 2pm
Pakistan bans outdoor dining, offices to close at 2pm
Countrywide strike in TLP support, police, rangers on high alert
Countrywide strike in TLP support, police, rangers on high alert
Two TLP supporters killed in clash with Lahore police
Two TLP supporters killed in clash with Lahore police
Five killed, 12 injured in blast at Quetta's Serena Hotel
Five killed, 12 injured in blast at Quetta’s Serena Hotel
TLP ends Lahore sit-in as govt accedes to demands
TLP ends Lahore sit-in as govt accedes to demands
Karachi police recover beautician’s body from retired army officer’s farmhouse
Karachi police recover beautician’s body from retired army officer’s farmhouse
Cambridge exams being taken as per policy, government tells court
Cambridge exams being taken as per policy, government tells court
Karachi traders want markets to open after 6pm
Karachi traders want markets to open after 6pm
TLP releases 11 hostages after talks with government: Sheikh Rasheed
TLP releases 11 hostages after talks with government: Sheikh Rasheed
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.