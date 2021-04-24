CCTV footage shows attacker escaping after shooting Absar Alam

SAMAA TV obtained on Saturday the CCTV footage of an attack on former Pemra chairman Absar Alam in Islamabad.In the CCTV footage, a man wearing shalwar and qameez can be seen fleeing the scene after shooting Alam at a park in Islamabad’s Sector F-11.The attacker was seen firing aerial shots while escaping. He hasn’t been identified because he was wearing a mask.Alam, a veteran journalist, was shot and injured in an attack on April 20.The former Pemra chairman was on a walk in a park in Islamabad’s F-11 sector when he was shot by the unidentified man.Alam is in a stable condition, his colleagues said. The veteran journalist sustained gunshot wounds to his abdomen.