CCTV footage shows attacker escaping after shooting Absar Alam

Veteran journalist was shot and injured in Islamabad on April 20

In the CCTV footage, a man wearing shalwar and qameez can be seen fleeing the scene after shooting Alam at a park in Islamabad’s Sector F-11.

The attacker was seen firing aerial shots while escaping. He hasn’t been identified because he was wearing a mask.

Alam, a veteran journalist, wasand injured in an attack on April 20.

The former Pemra chairman was on a walk in a park in Islamabad’s F-11 sector when he was shot by the unidentified man.

Alam is in a stable condition, his colleagues said. The veteran journalist sustained gunshot wounds to his abdomen.