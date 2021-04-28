Abbasi accuses PPP of using government resources in Karachi’s NA-249

Your browser does not support the video tag.

“It is unfortunate that the PPP hasn’t done a single work in this constituency in the past 13 years,” Abbasi said at a press conference in Karachi.

The former prime minister said the provincial government has initiated development work in the constituency after the by-election was announced.

The by-election in the constituency is scheduled for April 29. The National Assembly seat fell vacant after PTI’s Faisal Vawda resigned following his election as a senator in March.

The PML-N has given its ticket to former finance adviser Miftah Ismail.

Abbasi said that Vawda was the minister for water and power in PM Imran Khan’s cabinet, but he couldn’t resolve his constituency's water issue in three years.

The former premier feared a law and order situation would be created in some areas of NA-249 to slow the voting process on the election day.