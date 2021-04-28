Wednesday, April 28, 2021  | 15 Ramadhan, 1442
Abbasi accuses PPP of using government resources in Karachi’s NA-249

Says Sindh govt initiated development work after announcement of election

Posted: Apr 28, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 28, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has accused the PPP of using the Sindh government’s resources and funds in Karachi's NA-249 ahead of a by-election in the constituency.

“It is unfortunate that the PPP hasn’t done a single work in this constituency in the past 13 years,” Abbasi said at a press conference in Karachi.

The former prime minister said the provincial government has initiated development work in the constituency after the by-election was announced.

The by-election in the constituency is scheduled for April 29. The National Assembly seat fell vacant after PTI’s Faisal Vawda resigned following his election as a senator in March.

The PML-N has given its ticket to former finance adviser Miftah Ismail.

Abbasi said that Vawda was the minister for water and power in PM Imran Khan’s cabinet, but he couldn’t resolve his constituency's water issue in three years.

The former premier feared a law and order situation would be created in some areas of NA-249 to slow the voting process on the election day.

 
