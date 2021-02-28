PM Khan to meet coalition MNAs ahead of Senate polls

Prime Minister Imran Khan will meet coalition MNAs ahead of the March 3 Senate election, sources within the PTI said Sunday.

With the Senate polls just two days away, political meetings to win support of allies are at their peak.

PM Khan will hold meetings with MNAs over the next two days, according to the sources. He will listen to their issues and try to alleviate them.

The prime minister has finalised his strategy for the Senate election, they said.

On the other hand, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed said there have been no rifts within the PTI. “The ones betraying Imran Khan have no future,” he told reporters in Islamabad.

The minister was confident that the MQM-P will vote for Hafeez Sheikh in the Senate election.