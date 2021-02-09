Who drags establishment into politics, Bilawal asks people in Hyderabad

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari asked on Tuesday the people of Hyderabad to name the ones who drag the establishment into politics.

The PPP chairman was addressing the Pakistan Democratic Movement rally in the city. Without naming anyone, he said, “Today, they say that do not drag the establishment into politics”.

His comment was a reference to the ISPR DG Major General Babar Iftikhar. A day earlier, the ISPR DG said his institution should not be dragged into politics as it had nothing to do with it.

Bilawal said they drag the ones seeking the establishment’s help into politics. “When they [the ruling PTI] see their defeat, they approach the establishment,” he said.

The PPP chairman criticised the centre for inflation, and “economic murder” of farmers and traders.

“The government made every decision that was against the poor,” he said. “It gives relief to the rich and troubles the downtrodden.”

Bilawal recalled the prime minister’s promises about taking loans from the IMF. The incumbent government had acquired record loans over the last three years, he noted.

He said the prime minister is not interested in Sindh but its islands. The federation is giving Sindh Rs200 billion less than its share this year too, he added.