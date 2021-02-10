Watched footage of PTI MPAs receiving money in 2018: minister

Says the former KP law minister wasn’t visible in that

“In 2018, the video that came to us was [in the form of] footage and it wasn't like the one that was aired on TV,” Chaudhry told SAMAA TV’s anchorperson Kiran Naz.

Former KP law minister Sultan Mohammad Khan was not visible in the footage that was shown to PTI leaders, he said.

Sultan resigned from his post on Tuesday. He along with Ubaidullah Mayar and other lawmakers was seen receiving money in the video aired on ARY News Monday.

“I don't know who gave us the video,” Chaudhry said on SAMAA TV's show 7 se 8. “But definitely, the video came in 2018.”

PM Khan expelled over a dozen party lawmakers after watching the footage in 2018, he said.