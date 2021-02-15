UAE to open visa centre in Lahore: report

The United Arab Emirates will soon open its visa centre in Lahore, according to a report.

UAE’s Ambassador Hamad Obaid Alzaabi said this in a meeting with Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, the Al-Arabiya Urdu service reported.

The UAE diplomat expressed interest in bilateral cooperation in different sectors, particularly construction and health.

Alzaabi said the UAE government was ready to invest in special economic zones too.

CM Buzdar expressed his hopes that the UAE would invest in the Ravi Riverfront Urban Development and Walton Business Hub projects.

Ambassador Alzaabi later met with Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar.