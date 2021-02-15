Monday, February 15, 2021  | 2 Rajab, 1442
Pakistan

UAE to open visa centre in Lahore: report

Ambassador expresses interest in investing in economic zones

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 16, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 16, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
UAE to open visa centre in Lahore: report

Photo: UAE Embassy PK/Twitter

The United Arab Emirates will soon open its visa centre in Lahore, according to a report.

UAE’s Ambassador Hamad Obaid Alzaabi said this in a meeting with Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, the Al-Arabiya Urdu service reported.

The UAE diplomat expressed interest in bilateral cooperation in different sectors, particularly construction and health.

Alzaabi said the UAE government was ready to invest in special economic zones too.

CM Buzdar expressed his hopes that the UAE would invest in the Ravi Riverfront Urban Development and Walton Business Hub projects.

Ambassador Alzaabi later met with Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar.

RELATED STORIES

VIDEO

