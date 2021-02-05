Two killed, three injured in Quetta blast: police

Your browser does not support the video tag.

At least two people were killed and three others were injured in an explosion outside deputy commissioner’s office on Anscomb Road in Quetta, the policemen and rescue workers at the scene said Friday.

One injured was said to be in a critical condition.

According to witnesses, the explosion took place inside a truck parked near the DC office. They said a Kashmir Day rally of a religious group near the explosion site could be the target of the blast.

A Bomb Disposal Squad official at the scene told SAMAA TV that a time device was planted inside the truck and it went off just before the rally reached there.

Earlier in the day, 16 people were injured in a grenade attack on Sibi's Chakar Road. The police and Rangers have cordoned off the area.

