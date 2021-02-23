Tuesday, February 23, 2021  | 10 Rajab, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Today’s outlook: PM travels to Sri Lanka for two days

Notes from the newsroom

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 23, 2021 | Last Updated: 7 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 23, 2021 | Last Updated: 7 hours ago
Today’s outlook: PM travels to Sri Lanka for two days

Here are the stories which we are following today (Tuesday):

  • The Sindh High Court election tribunal will hear the petition challenging the Senate nomination of Federal Water Resources Minister Faisal Vawda. He has been accused of hiding his dual-nationality.
  • The LNG terminal and Narowal Sports Complex cases against PML-N leaders Miftah Ismail, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, and Ahsan Iqbal will be heard by an accountability court in Islamabad.
  • The Supreme Court of Pakistan bench will hear the presidential reference on holding an open ballot for the upcoming Senate elections. 
  • The Lahore High Court will hear the bail plea of PML-N’s Hamza Shahbaz. It will also hear a case filed against the rejection of nomination papers of PML-N leader Pervaiz Rasheed’s for the Senate polls.
  • Prime Minister Imran Khan will fly to Sri Lanka on his maiden visit. He will be there for two days. He was invited by Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa.
  • Peshawar Zalmi take on Multan Sultans in today’s PSL fixture. Lahore Qalandars sealed a convincing win on Monday.
  • Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Monday that he would ask the PTI candidate to request re-polling on 20 polling stations in Daska tehsil of NA-75 Sialkot. “Even though there is no legal compulsion to do so before ECP announces results, I would request our PTI candidate to ask for re-polling in the 20 polling stations opposition is crying hoarse over in the Daska NA-75 by-election,” PM Khan said in a Twitter post.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Faisal Vawda hamza shahbaz Pakistan Sri Lanka
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Samaa TV, Faisal Vawda, Supreme Court, LNG reference, PSL6, Hamza Shahbaz,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Islamabad expressway blocked during two-hour protest
Islamabad expressway blocked during two-hour protest
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
Ali Sadpara’s trainer was the first Pakistani to summit K2
Ali Sadpara’s trainer was the first Pakistani to summit K2
NADRA to issue succession certificates in two weeks
NADRA to issue succession certificates in two weeks
Pakistani mountaineer Ali Sadpara declared dead
Pakistani mountaineer Ali Sadpara declared dead
Four killed in car crash on Karachi's University Road
Four killed in car crash on Karachi’s University Road
20-year-old student found dead in Lahore hostel
20-year-old student found dead in Lahore hostel
NA-75 by-election results withheld after presiding officers go 'missing'
NA-75 by-election results withheld after presiding officers go ‘missing’
Sialkot by-election: Two killed in firing at Daska polling station
Sialkot by-election: Two killed in firing at Daska polling station
The time Mushahidullah Khan was beaten at Regal Chowk
The time Mushahidullah Khan was beaten at Regal Chowk
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.