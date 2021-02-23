Today’s outlook: PM travels to Sri Lanka for two days

Here are the stories which we are following today (Tuesday):

The Sindh High Court election tribunal will hear the petition challenging the Senate nomination of Federal Water Resources Minister Faisal Vawda. He has been accused of hiding his dual-nationality.

The LNG terminal and Narowal Sports Complex cases against PML-N leaders Miftah Ismail, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, and Ahsan Iqbal will be heard by an accountability court in Islamabad.

The Supreme Court of Pakistan bench will hear the presidential reference on holding an open ballot for the upcoming Senate elections.

The Lahore High Court will hear the bail plea of PML-N’s Hamza Shahbaz. It will also hear a case filed against the rejection of nomination papers of PML-N leader Pervaiz Rasheed’s for the Senate polls.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will fly to Sri Lanka on his maiden visit. He will be there for two days. He was invited by Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa.

Peshawar Zalmi take on Multan Sultans in today’s PSL fixture. Lahore Qalandars sealed a convincing win on Monday.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Monday that he would ask the PTI candidate to request re-polling on 20 polling stations in Daska tehsil of NA-75 Sialkot. “Even though there is no legal compulsion to do so before ECP announces results, I would request our PTI candidate to ask for re-polling in the 20 polling stations opposition is crying hoarse over in the Daska NA-75 by-election,” PM Khan said in a Twitter post .

