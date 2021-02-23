Today’s outlook: PM travels to Sri Lanka for two days

Prime Minister Imran Khan will fly to Sri Lanka on his maiden visit. He will be there for two days. He was invited by Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa.
Peshawar Zalmi take on Multan Sultans in today’s PSL fixture. Lahore Qalandars sealed a convincing win on Monday.
Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Monday that he would ask the PTI candidate to request re-polling on 20 polling stations in Daska tehsil of NA-75 Sialkot. “Even though there is no legal compulsion to do so before ECP announces results, I would request our PTI candidate to ask for re-polling in the 20 polling stations opposition is crying hoarse over in the Daska NA-75 by-election,” PM Khan said in a Twitter post.