Wednesday, February 17, 2021  | 4 Rajab, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Three terrorists killed in North Waziristan operation: ISPR

Says they were involved in kidnappings, extortion, fire raids

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Three terrorists killed in North Waziristan operation: ISPR

Photo: FILE

Three terrorists were killed in an intelligence-based operation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s North Waziristan district, the Pakistani military said Wednesday.

Security forces conducted the operation after confirmation of militant presence in a hideout in Mirali area late Tuesday, the Inter-Services Public Relations said.

The deceased terrorists had been affiliated with the Aleem khan Khushali group, it said.

They had been involved in target killing, kidnapping for ransom, extortion, fire raids on security forces and IED explosions.

Security personnel later cleared the area, the ISPR added.

FaceBook WhatsApp
ISPR north waziristan Terrorists
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
heart worm treatment for dogs, isle of dogs, how to protect dogs, how to train dogs in urdu, how to train dog to attack, how to be patient, dog videos, dog cute, dogs fighting, dog owners love, dog care, taking care of dog, kutte ki ladai, rabies dog, rabbies, rabies in humans, killing of animals disturbs, Pakistan animals suffering, samaa news live, samaa tv live, samaa tv, karachi dog operation, killing dogs in karachi, violent killing of animals
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
KCR starts operations from Orangi to City Station
KCR starts operations from Orangi to City Station
Karachi's Burns Road resident wants food street declared 'illegal'
Karachi’s Burns Road resident wants food street declared ‘illegal’
No toll for Karachi residents travelling to Bahria Town
No toll for Karachi residents travelling to Bahria Town
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
Powerful earthquake jolts several cities in Pakistan
Powerful earthquake jolts several cities in Pakistan
Karachi residents challenge pedestrianisation of Burns Road
Karachi residents challenge pedestrianisation of Burns Road
Ali Sadpara’s trainer was the first Pakistani to summit K2
Ali Sadpara’s trainer was the first Pakistani to summit K2
Abrar ul Haq's car crashes near Gujranwala
Abrar ul Haq’s car crashes near Gujranwala
20-year-old student found dead in Lahore hostel
20-year-old student found dead in Lahore hostel
IBA students beat up KU teacher for 'honking at them'
IBA students beat up KU teacher for ‘honking at them’
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.