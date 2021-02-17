Three terrorists killed in North Waziristan operation: ISPR

Three terrorists were killed in an intelligence-based operation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s North Waziristan district, the Pakistani military said Wednesday.

Security forces conducted the operation after confirmation of militant presence in a hideout in Mirali area late Tuesday, the Inter-Services Public Relations said.

The deceased terrorists had been affiliated with the Aleem khan Khushali group, it said.

They had been involved in target killing, kidnapping for ransom, extortion, fire raids on security forces and IED explosions.

Security personnel later cleared the area, the ISPR added.