Those placing restrictions on media should be jailed: Justice Isa

Supreme Court judge Justice Qazi Faez Isa said on Thursday that the ones who placed restrictions on media were criminals and they should be in jail.

Justice Isa made the remarks during the hearing of a case pertaining to local body elections in Pakistan. The country was being destroyed in an organized way and the media wasn’t free here, he said.

A two-member bench of the apex court comprising Justice Isa and Justice Maqbool Baqir was hearing the case.

Justice Isa, who’s known for his strict stance on constitutional issues, said those opposing the government were being declared traitors and people who supported it were being labeled patriots.

He expressed disappointment over the Punjab government’s move to end local governments in the province. The provincial government violated the constitution through this step and deprived the people of their rights, the judge said.

Local governments in Punjab were dissolved before the expiry of their term in 2019 after the provincial government introduced the Punjab Local Government Act, 2019.

The provincial government had said that it would hold fresh local body elections within a year but it has yet to announce a date for the polls.