PPP leads in NA-221 Tharparkar by-polls

PPP's Pir Ameer Ali Shah Jillani has been leading in the NA-221 Tharparkar by-election with 82,551 votes, unofficial results from 220 polling stations suggest.

Jillani is followed by PTI candidate Nizamuddin Rahimoon,

who has so far secured 35,061 votes.

Polling for the National Assembly seat began 8am and continued until 5pm. A total of 4,000 police officers and security personnel were stationed at 318 polling stations across the district.

Multiple incidents of violence and chaos were reported during the polling process.

At 12pm, PTI candidate Nizamuddin Rahimoon tweeted that a blast took place at the Kesrar polling station "under police supervision".

"My agents have been arrested and my voters are being chased away, but the people of Tharparkar will ensure that the truth wins," he said, demanding that the ECP and Prime Minister Imran Khan take notice of the incident.

At 10:05am, a polling station in Dahli was set on fire due to which ballot papers and boxes were reduced to ashes. According to the police, a fight broke out between PTI and PPP supporters.

Additional contingents of police and Rangers were deployed and the fire was doused. Three PTI supporters were detained.

Here's what we know about Tharparkar's NA-221 and its contenders:

Tharparkar's NA-221 fell vacant after the death of PPP leader Noor Muhammad Shah Jillani, who had contracted coronavirus.

He was elected MNA from the constituency in the 2018 General Elections after bagging 61,903 votes.

This year, 12 candidates were contesting for the elections. A tough competition was expected between PPP's Ameer Ali Shah Jillani and PTI's Nizamuddin Rahimoon.

According to the ECP, a total of 281,900 voters have been registered in the constituency. At least 318 polling stations have been set up. Ninety-five polling stations have been declared "sensitive" and 13 "highly sensitive".

Rangers personnel were deployed outside these polling stations and CCTV cameras installed inside 200 stations.