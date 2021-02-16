Sindh Food Authority seals kitchens of two Karachi restaurants

The Sindh Food Authority has sealed the kitchens and suspended food operations of Belle Vita and Coco Chan in Clifton Block 7, an SFA official said Tuesday.

The SFA imposed a fine of Rs 200,000 on Belle Vita and Rs 400,000 on Coco Chan for operating without food business licenses and for practices that violate SFA rules and SOPs under the Sindh Food Authority Act, 2016, the SFA deputy director operations south said.

During an inspection, SFA officials found expired and unlabeled food products, unsafe storage spaces and poor hygiene. ‘Improvement notices’ have been issued to both restaurants, with a deadline of seven days for implementation.

The restaurants have not responded to the inquiries for comment.