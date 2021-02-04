Thursday, February 4, 2021  | 20 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Sindh Food Authority closes Koel Café kitchen in Karachi

Fines The Valley and Newbury Café

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 4, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 4, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Sindh Food Authority closes Koel Café kitchen in Karachi

Photo: Koel Cafe/Facebook

The Sindh Food Authority has closed the kitchen and suspended food operations of Koel Café in Karachi over unhygienic conditions, an SFA official said Thursday.

The SFA fined Koel Café, The Valley and Newbury Café Rs350,000 each. They were issued “improvement lists” too.

Officials found several issues at the three restaurants, SFA Deputy Director Shahzeb Sheikh told SAMAA Digital. The list mentioned poor hygiene in kitchens and freezers, a lack of drainage, and substandard and expired raw materials.

Koel Café owner Rasikh Ismail appreciated the work of the SFA. “This restaurant has been there for 14 years, we’ve never had any issues like that,” he said. “All the pointers I’ve heard are pretty relevant, so me and my partners, we felt that it is great that we have these pointers and that we should work on them and we will absolutely get that done.”

Ismail has over 35 years’ experience in the restaurant business. He has served as the operations director for TGI Fridays and managed outlets in over 20 countries. He has also held key managerial positions at Tony Romas, Pizza Hut and Burger King.

SAMAA Digital could not immediately reach the management of The Valley and Newbury Café.

FaceBook WhatsApp
koel cafe Sindh Food Authority
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Sindh govt to demolish Hawke's Bay huts for beach project
Sindh govt to demolish Hawke’s Bay huts for beach project
Four killed after Kashmala Tariq's protocol vehicle crashes into car
Four killed after Kashmala Tariq’s protocol vehicle crashes into car
How to get the coronavirus vaccine in Pakistan
How to get the coronavirus vaccine in Pakistan
Tiktokers shot near hospital in Karachi's Garden: police
Tiktokers shot near hospital in Karachi’s Garden: police
CAA issues new SOPs for travellers coming to Pakistan
CAA issues new SOPs for travellers coming to Pakistan
Transgender model Rimal Ali joins PTI in ‘vengeance’
Transgender model Rimal Ali joins PTI in ‘vengeance’
Punjab secondary schools to hold exams in May, June
Punjab secondary schools to hold exams in May, June
NACTA issues threat alert for Karachi
NACTA issues threat alert for Karachi
PIA steward goes missing in Canada
PIA steward goes missing in Canada
JI to protest in 50 Karachi areas
JI to protest in 50 Karachi areas
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.