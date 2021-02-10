Wednesday, February 10, 2021  | 26 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Share details of PM’s gifts, information commission tells cabinet

Islamabad resident will be provided information in 10 days

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Share details of PM’s gifts, information commission tells cabinet
Listen
The Pakistan Information Commission has instructed the cabinet division to share with a resident the details of gifts Prime Minister Imran Khan has received from foreign heads of state and the government. In a press release, the PIC made it clear that the cabinet division has to share the details with Rana Abrar Khalid, a resident, within the next 10 working days. The information should also be shared on the cabinet division’s website under the Section 5 of Right of Access to Information Act, 2017. Khalid had,  according to the PIC, approached the cabinet division to get the information about the gifts PM Khan received from foreign heads of state, governments and other foreign dignitaries from August 2018 to October 31, 2020. He also requested the cabinet division to give him the specific details of each gift the premier kept and under what rule he did so. But the cabinet division didn’t give him the information after which he approached the PIC.
FaceBook WhatsApp
Imran Khan Pakistan

The Pakistan Information Commission has instructed the cabinet division to share with a resident the details of gifts Prime Minister Imran Khan has received from foreign heads of state and the government.

In a press release, the PIC made it clear that the cabinet division has to share the details with Rana Abrar Khalid, a resident, within the next 10 working days.

The information should also be shared on the cabinet division’s website under the Section 5 of Right of Access to Information Act, 2017.

Khalid had,  according to the PIC, approached the cabinet division to get the information about the gifts PM Khan received from foreign heads of state, governments and other foreign dignitaries from August 2018 to October 31, 2020.

He also requested the cabinet division to give him the specific details of each gift the premier kept and under what rule he did so. But the cabinet division didn’t give him the information after which he approached the PIC.

 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistan, Foreign Gifts, Pakistan
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi's Mauripur Road closed for 45 days
Karachi’s Mauripur Road closed for 45 days
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
Government to file reference against Kashmala Tariq: Firdous Ashiq
Government to file reference against Kashmala Tariq: Firdous Ashiq
NACTA issues threat alert for Karachi
NACTA issues threat alert for Karachi
Kashmala's son was driving car that ran over people: witness
Kashmala’s son was driving car that ran over people: witness
Hong Kong seizes 682kg of ketamine shipped from Pakistan
Hong Kong seizes 682kg of ketamine shipped from Pakistan
Who is Muhammad Ali Sadpara?
Who is Muhammad Ali Sadpara?
Karachi brothers shot dead near FTC flyover
Karachi brothers shot dead near FTC flyover
Karachi: SBCA demolishes farmhouse owned by PTI's Haleem Sheikh's family
Karachi: SBCA demolishes farmhouse owned by PTI’s Haleem Sheikh’s family
Sajid Sadpara waited 20 hours for father before descending K2
Sajid Sadpara waited 20 hours for father before descending K2
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.