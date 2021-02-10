Share details of PM’s gifts, information commission tells cabinet

The Pakistan Information Commission has instructed the cabinet division to share with a resident the details of gifts Prime Minister Imran Khan has received from foreign heads of state and the government.

In a press release, the PIC made it clear that the cabinet division has to share the details with Rana Abrar Khalid, a resident, within the next 10 working days.

The information should also be shared on the cabinet division’s website under the Section 5 of Right of Access to Information Act, 2017.

Khalid had, according to the PIC, approached the cabinet division to get the information about the gifts PM Khan received from foreign heads of state, governments and other foreign dignitaries from August 2018 to October 31, 2020.

He also requested the cabinet division to give him the specific details of each gift the premier kept and under what rule he did so. But the cabinet division didn’t give him the information after which he approached the PIC.